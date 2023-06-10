Will rain play spoilsport on day 4 of WTC final between IND vs AUS? Check weather update

Three days have successfully gone by in the WTC Final and now the much-important Day 4 awaits. As for the context of the match, Australia are currently in a commanding position and would look to extend an already solid lead today. So far all three days have witnessed full overs of play, however, the weather forecast for Day 4 is slightly different, propelling assertions of a potential rain interruption.

Unlike the WTC Final 2021, the World Test Championship Final 2023 has so far experienced ideal playing conditions, there has been bright sunshine on all three days, but, with the onset of what could be gauged as the business end of the match, the weather prediction has started to portray shades of concern. There is some rain expected in the final 2 days of the Oval Test. So, is the threat intense? What's the weather update?

Will Rain play spoilsport on day 4 of the WTC final between IND vs AUS?

While no delay is predicted at the start of the play and Day 4 is expected to have the full first session. But post lunch, the weather forecast app Accuweather displays an 80% probability of precipitation with a 48% chance of Thunder Storm. There is a yellow alert from 2 PM to 7 Pm which foretells that rain could make its presence felt in the WTC final.

Day 4 will witness overcast conditions in the morning which indicates that there could be overbearing movement on the pitch. The Indian bowlers might take it open-handedly since they face the daunting task of stopping Australia to as few as possible. However, the rain delay and possible showers could also have an impactful say and can curtail a significant amount of time, if it pours.

While the weather can have a say but since the third innings is in place, moreover an additional day is attached to the eminent match, thus, the result is likely to come even if rain takes away 1-2 hours. Australia are in the driver's seat with a lead of 296, which ascertains that India would be chasing a challenging total in the 4th innings. So, with all that has taken place and is about to take place, what do you think, Can India make a comeback and attain a memorable win here to lift the prestigious Test mace?