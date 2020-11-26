Womens Big Bash Semi-Final 2 Heat Vs Thunder Live Stream In India, Pitch & Weather Report

The Brisbane Heat Women will go up against the Sydney Thunder Women in the second semi-final of the Womens Big Bash League 2020. The Heat vs Thunder match is scheduled to begin at 1:40 pm IST from the North Sydney Oval on November 26. Here are the Heat vs Thunder live streaming details, how to watch Heat vs Thunder live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Womens Big Bash: Heat vs Thunder preview

Defending champions Brisbane Heat are into their third consecutive WBBL semi-final. The side has dominated the league in recent years and will be looking to complete a record-setting hat-trick of title wins this year. After already having successfully defended their title last year, Heat will take on Sydney Thunder at the WBBL 2020 semi-final on Thursday. The first-ever WBBL champions, Sydney Thunder have had a rollercoaster journey at the league with two 6th place finishes and two lost semi-finals.

Following a string of early losses, Brisbane turned things around massively. They will come into this match on a commanding seven match-winning streak. Both Brisbane and Sydney Thunder have lost one match to each other this season. In their first encounter - a rain shorted affair - Brisbane failed to chase down the revised total of 45 runs in 5 overs and lost by 14 runs. By their next game together, the Heat Women were in top-notch form and chased down Thunders' 111 run total with 3.3 overs left to spare.

Women's Big Bash Live in India: Heat vs Thunder live streaming details

The Women's Big Bash League Renegades vs Thunder game will be televised on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels in India. The Heat vs Thunder live streaming will be available from 1:40 pm IST onwards on the SonyLIV app and website. The Heat vs Thunder live scores can be followed on the teams' websites and social media channels as well as on the WBBL website and social media channels.

Women's Big Bash: Heat vs Thunder pitch report and weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the weather for today's Heat vs Thunder WBBL 2020 semi-final will be pleasant with intermittent clouds. The temperature will be at around 24°C while the humidity will be at 72%. There will be a 73% cloud cover and a minimal, 7% chance of rain. Fans can rest assured that we will witness a full 20-over-a-side in the game.

The weather conditions can be expected to help the seamers a little on a pitch that is otherwise predicted to be more spinner friendly. Considering that this will be the second game on the ground in as many days, the pitch will be slightly slower. A total of anywhere between 140-150 can be expected to be a par total.

