Rashid Khan Impresses Fans By Playing Helicopter Shot MS Dhoni-style; Watch Video

Afghanistan's star cricketer Rashid Khan seems to be in scintillating form after his remarkable Dream11 IPL 2020 stint with the Hyderabad team. He will be keen to replicate the same success in the upcoming Big Bash 2020 as well where he is a part of the Adelaide Strikers squad. The leg-spinner is ruling the charts with his stunning bowling performances and also is very effective with the bat lower down the order. Known to be a master of unorthodox shots, the youngster also has the ability to smash an MS Dhoni-esque six.

Rashid Khan sets social media ablaze with his helicopter shot

MS Dhoni's unusual technique of getting under a full-length delivery to smash it over the ropes is a super hit amongst the fans. The iconic 'Helicopter Shot' is synonymous with the former India captain as he has decimated several bowlers with the stroke in international cricket as well as in the Indian Premier League. Afghan player Rashid Khan also seems to have taken inspiration from the wicketkeeper-batsman, as he was seen emulating the particular stroke.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video on their social media accounts, where Rashid Khan was seen playing cricket in an Afghanistan stadium with his friends. While facing a left-arm fast bowler, the 22-year-old surprised the onlookers as he used the helicopter shot against a low full-toss delivery. Cricket enthusiasts were mighty pleased with Khan's efforts and they praised him for hitting the difficult shot to perfection. Rashid Khan passed with flying colors in the fan's eyes with his attempt -

Rashid the beauty. 😘 — Bashir Khan Isakhel (@basheergm5) November 25, 2020

The copyrights belongs to MSD..but the speed of the shot resembles rashid's batting style.. — Rajesh (@rajeshkasakani) November 25, 2020

The Magician Rashid Khan 🎩 . — Haroon Khan (@Haroonkhankhan) November 25, 2020

Rashid Khan's one was actually better than dhoni's 😶🙌 — Junu (@Itxjunu18) November 25, 2020

Big Bash 2020: BBL 2020 schedule

The much anticipated T20 League is all slated to commence on December 10. Post his impressive stint in the IPL 2020, the wrist-spinner will be seen in action in the Australian league. However, it is been speculated that the cricketer could miss the final stages of the tournament due to the Afghanistan-Ireland series. This could be a major blow for Adelaide Strikers, as Rashid Khan has been one of their star players with both bat and ball. Here is the complete BBL 2020 schedule:

Big Bash 2020: Adelaide Strikers squad

Adelaide Strikers: Travis Head (C), Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells, Daniel Worrall, Rashid Khan and Alex Carey.

Image source: Rashid Khan Instagram

