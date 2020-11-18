Women's Big Bash Thunder Vs Sixers Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Sydney Thunder Women will go up against the Sydney Sixers Women in the 48th match of the Women's Big Bash, 2020. The Thunder vs Sixers match is scheduled to begin at 1:35 pm IST from the Sydney Showground Stadium on November 18. Here are the Thunder vs Sixers live streaming details, how to watch Thunder vs Sixers live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

⏳ T-5 hours until the Sydney Smash 👊



Finals spots on the line - doesn't get much bigger than this!



🎟️ > https://t.co/HIslXiCGPG#smashemsixers #WBBL06 pic.twitter.com/BX2BICYqA3 — Sydney Sixers WBBL (@SixersWBBL) November 18, 2020

Women's Big Bash: Thunder vs Sixers preview

Sydney Thunder have just managed to break a three-match losing streak with their win over the Melbourne Renegades yesterday. This was a crucial victory for the side and helped them slot right back into the top four. The Thunder are now in third place with 12 points and a net run rate of 0.322. A win today will help the Sydney Thunder Women keep their place in the top four.

The Sydney Sixers meanwhile, have not had the best run in the WBBL this year. The two-time champions have lost five games in a row and are now fighting for a spot in the top four. Their record against their fellow Sydney team has been overwhelmingly in their favour over the years, with the Sixers holding a 3-1 win record. Currently in 6th place with just 10 points, the Sixers will have to dig deep in today's game.

WBBL live in India: Thunder vs Sixers live streaming details

The Thunder vs Sixers game will be televised on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India. Thunder vs Sixers live streaming will be available from 1:35 pm IST onwards on the SonyLIV app and website. Thunder vs Sixers live scores can be followed on the teams' websites and social media channels as well as on the WBBL website and social media channels.

Women's Big Bash: Thunder vs Sixers pitch report and weather forecast

The Sydney Showground Stadium has been helping both, batting and bowling. So far, the highest score on the ground in the WBBL 2020 has been 97 by the Sydney Thunder in a chase attempt against the Scorchers. The highest score on the ground currently is 165, set by both the Melbourne Renegades and Stars in their game on the 15th.

According to Accuweather, we can expect a full match, uninterrupted by rain. There is just a 2% chance of rainfall, with humidity at 58% and 22°C temperature. The sunny, cloudless conditions are a good sign for the teams who will both be playing for crucial spots in the playoffs. The captain winning the toss will likely bowl first considering that chasing teams have a more favourable record on this ground.

Image Credits: Sydney Sixers WBBL Twitter

