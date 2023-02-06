Women's Premier League 2023 Auction: Date, Team Purse, Squad Limit, Playing Rules & More

As the ownership rights of five teams participating in the Women's Premier League were sold by the BCCI last week, all the franchises have now started to prepare for the auction. The five WPL teams have now started their preparations for the upcoming auction and also all the franchises have started to announce their support staff.

Till now Gujarat and Mumbai franchises have announced the list of their support staff. The Adani group owned franchise has named Rachael Haynes as the head coach of the team and Mithali Raj will mentor the team. Tushar Arothe will be the batting coach and whereas Nooshin Al Khadeer will be the bowling coach. Gavan Twinning will be the franchise's fielding coach.

Talking about the Mumbai franchise's coaching staff, Charlotte Edwards has been named as the head coach whereas Jhulan Goswami will be the mentor. Trupti Chandgadkar Bhattacharya has been named as the team manager.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo the rules of the Women's Premier League auction have been announced.

Let's have a brief look at the rules:

The auction will be conducted as it is done in the Indian Premier League despite there being discussions regarding a player draft. The players will be divided in three groups who will have 50, 40, and 20 lakhs as the base price. The uncapped players on the other side will be under the 10 lakh and 20 lakh category. There will be a total of 150 players in the auction pool Each team will have a purse of 12 crores BCCI has allowed five International players to join the playing XI One player in the playing XI should be from an associate nation

The Women's Premier League auction will be a mega event as there will be players from all across the globe on the auction table. Till now a 3 team mini tournament for women was played after Men's IPL but it's the first time a full fledged Women's T20 tournament will be being played in India.

The teams have also been sold for a very high price with the Gujarat franchise becoming the most expensive team bought by the Adani group. The WPL auction is expected to take place on 13th February.