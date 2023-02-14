Women's Premier League 2023 Schedule: Here's The Full Fixture List For The Inaugural WPL

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 after the conclusion of the WPL Auction in Mumbai on Tuesday. Five teams, including Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz, acquired top international and domestic talent.

The league will span 23 days, featuring 20 league matches and two playoff games. The WPL will kick off on March 4th with a match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium. The first doubleheader will take place the next day, featuring Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz versus Gujarat Giants.

There will be four doubleheaders, with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST and evening matches beginning at 7:30 PM IST. The DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host 11 matches each.

The league stage will culminate with a game between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on March 21st at the Brabourne Stadium. The Eliminator will be played on March 24th at the DY Patil Stadium, with the final set to take place at the Brabourne Stadium on March 26th.

WPL 2023: Complete fixtures

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive purchase, selling for Rs. 3.40 crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore, while Harmanpreet Kaur, India's team captain, was bought for Rs. 1.80 crore by Mumbai Indians. Additionally, Australia's Ashleigh Gardner and England's Natalie Sciver were among the top foreign purchases at the WPL auction on Monday.

Image: wplt20.com

