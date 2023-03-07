WPL 2023: RCB Superstar Ellyse Perry's Post On Playing Holi In India Breaks The Internet

Cricket players from all across the world celebrating Holi in India became a wonderful display of cultural exchange -- thanks to the newly-launched Women's Premier League (WPL). Holi, also known as the "Festival of Colors," is one of the most vibrant and joyful festivals celebrated in India. It is a time when people come together to celebrate the victory of good over evil and to welcome the arrival of spring.

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry was among many Indian and foreign stars who took part in Holi celebrations on Tuesday. Perry turned to her official Instagram handle to share a picture from the celebrations, which took place at Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) team hotel in Mumbai. Perry is part of the RCB women's squad that is currently competing in WPL 2023. The picture that Perry uploaded also featured her teammates Megan Schutt and Sophie Devine.

After the celebrations on Tuesday, Perry shared another picture in which her hair looked as if they were dyed in pink colour because of the colourful powder they used while playing Holi. "Just wondering if this is now a permanent thing? I've washed my hair twice," Perry wrote in the caption of her post on Instagram.

RCB players celebrate Holi

The official Twitter handle of RCB also uploaded a few pictures of its players celebrating Holi at the team hotel. The pictures show players applying colours on each others' faces and then posing for a group photo towards the end of their celebrations. RCB's Director of Cricket Mike Hesson also showed up for the celebrations at the team hotel's activity area.

RCB have played two matches at the ongoing WPL 2023 so far and have lost both games. RCB went down against Delhi Capitals by 60 runs in their maiden WPL match on Sunday. They then lost against Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets in their second match on Monday. Perry played in both matches and scored 44 runs and picked up zero wickets.

Image: Twitter/RCB