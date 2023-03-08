Women's Premier League Points Table: Updated WPL Standings After DC Vs UPW Match 5

The Women's Premier League points table changed after Delhi Capitals routed UP Warriorz on Tuesday, March 7. The match between DC and UP Warriorz was the fifth of the inaugural season of WPL and in it, Delhi got the better of UP by 42 runs. For DC, it was once again captain Meg Lanning who led from the front.

Batting first, Delhi again got a sublime start courtesy of a quick 67-run stand by Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning. While Verma looked out of sorts this time, Lanning took the attack to the opposition. After Verma, Marizanne Kapp also could not get going and added 17 runs to the board. At 112, the Aus skipper got out after scoring 42-ball 70 runs. The situation was in the balance at this particular juncture but Jemimah Rodrigues and Jess Jonassen came to the fore to take DC's total past 200 runs. Both Rodrigues and Jonassen went not out, scoring 34 (22) and 42 (20) respectively. After 20 overs Capitals' run-flow stopped at 211/4. In reply, UP Warriorz lost the direction early. At 3 down for 31, the task was monumental. However, Tahila McGrath was up for it. She was scoring runs all over the park but did not get enough support from the other end. McGrath scored 90 runs from 50 balls, yet UP Warriorz were left stranded at 169/5 after 20 overs.

Women's Premier League Points Table: Updated WPL standings after DC vs UPW

While a win and points are added to the tally of Delhi Capitals, the standings are still the same as they were after match 4. Here's how the table looks after match 4. Take a peek at where your favourite team stands.

Teams Matches W L NRR Points Mumbai Indians 2 2 0 +5.185 4 Delhi Capitals 2 2 0 +2.550 4 UP Warriorz 2 1 1 -0.864 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2 0 2 -3.176 0 Gujarat Giants 2 0 2 -3.765 0

With two wins in two matches Mumbai Indians stay atop, however, they are level on points with Delhi Capitals. It's the NRR that has given Mumbai the edge till now. Following the loss against DC, UP Warriorz is sitting in third. RCB and GG remain the bottom two sides of WPL 2023 after match 5. But the fortune is set to change for one of the teams at the bottom, as both these teams will square off today at 7:30 PM IST.

As for the cap holders of WPL 2023 till. Sika Ishaq of Mumbai Indians holds the Purple cap with 6 wickets in two matches. About the Orange Cap, it is Meg Lanning who holds it now, With 142 runs in two matches she is the leading run-scorer at this initial point.