WPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Leaders After RCB Vs UPW

The Women's Premier League points table witnessed a change following RCB vs UPW match 8. So far, WPL has seen a string of one-sided contents and adding to the flow, UP warriorz defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 wickets. It is RCB's fourth consecutive defeat in the tournament.

Batting first, RCB endured yet another failure from their captain Smriti Mandhana. The southpaw got out after contributing just 4 off 6 balls. However, Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry got things underway and made some quick runs. At the score of 73, RCB lost its second wicket in the form of Devine. She made 36 off 24.

Following the brief spell, where RCB were looking to put on a good total on the board, the side lost its way as Perry did not get support from the other end. Perry anchored the innings but could not take RCB's ship far. She made a valiant 52 off 39 as RCB were bundled out for 139 in 19.3 overs.

In reply, UP Warriorz took apart RCB's bowling. Opener Alyssa Healy proved to be a force to reckon with, as she scored runs all around the park with an exceptional strike rate of 204. Fellow opener Devika Vaidya scored 36 off 31 and the duo chased down the target in just 13 overs. Healy scored a match-winning 96 off 47 balls.

Women's Premier League Points Table: Updated WPL Standings After RCB vs UPW

With the win, two points were added to the tally of UP Warriorz. Currently, UP Warriorz are placed third in the WPL standings. When it comes to wins, the side is at par with DC but Capitals have an edge in the Net Run Rate section. Mumbai Indians are still the league leaders with a perfect record. Here are the latest league standings.

Teams Matches W L NRR Points Mumbai Indians 3 3 0 +4.228 6 Delhi Capitals 3 2 1 +0.965 4 UP Warriorz 3 2 1 +0.509 4 Gujarat Giants 3 1 2 -2.327 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore 4 0 4 -2.263 0

As for the cap holders, Meg Lanning has a strong hold over the Orange cap with 185 runs scored, and Saika Ishaque is leading the Purple Cap race. The WPL action will continue today as Gujarat Giants will take on Delhi Capitals at 7:30 PM IST.