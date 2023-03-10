WPL 2023: Netizens Troll RCB Women's Team After 4th Successive Loss; 'Just A Normal Day'

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered their fourth straight defeat as UP Warriorz have humiliated them with a 10-wicket victory in the Women's Premier League. The Smriti Mandhana-led franchise has failed to live up to the expectations despite acquiring some of the big names with the likes of Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry in the auction. The IPL team has also come close a number of times but eventually couldn't add the coveted title to their cabinet.

Social media erupts as RCB suffer fourth consecutive defeat

Virat Kohli has been one of the most iconic players in world cricket, but in IPL his leadership skills haven't really reflected on the pitch. Skipper Alyssa Healy led from the front with a scintillating 47-ball 96 not out as UP Warriorz hammered Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 wickets in the Women's Premier League here on Friday.

During her unbeaten knock, Healy smashed 18 fours and a six en route to leading the UP franchise to its second win of the tournament, as RCB suffered their fourth straight defeat to dent their prospects of advancing further.

Healy's 96 not out is the highest individual score in the WPL thus far, bettering teammate Tahlia McGrath's 90 not out. UPW completed the task with as many as 42 balls remaining.

Chasing a modest target of 139, UP Warriorz were off to a brisk start with the opening duo of Healy and Devika Vaidya (36 not out off 31 balls) finding boundaries at will.

This was after UP Warriorz spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma gave away very little while striking at regular intervals to bowl out RCB, who opted to bat first, for 138 in 19.3 overs. Ellyse Perry top-scored for RCB with a 39-ball 52.

Social media has erupted as netizens strated giving their reactions on social media.

RCB fans after seeing RCB women's team performance :)#RCBvUPW pic.twitter.com/xsNikkAfHi — Abhisar Tiwari (@TiwariAbhisar22) March 10, 2023

RCB giving trophy hopes to its fans every year pic.twitter.com/2ooySzM1vn — Dimuth Jokeratne (Perry's version) (@Jokeresque_) March 10, 2023

RCB Men to RCB women's team pic.twitter.com/E4tFNfDGY6 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) March 10, 2023

With inputs from PTI