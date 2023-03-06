Women's Premier League Points Table: Updated WPL Standings After UPW Vs GG Match 3

Grace Harris played a blinder of an innings as UP Warriorz secured a brilliant three-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in the third match of the Women's Premier League. Riding on Harleen Deol's fighting 46, Gujarat posted a competitive total of 169. Kim Garth's five-wicket haul went in vain as Harris took her side to a brilliant victory.

Mumbai Indians are leading the table with two points while UP Warriorz's win over Gujarat has seen them claiming third place in the WPL table.

Teams M W L NRR POINTS Mumbai Indians 1 1 0 +7.150 2 Delhi Capitals 1 1 0 +3.000 2 UP Warriorz 1 1 0 +0.374 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore 1 0 1 -3.000 0 Gujarat Giants 2 0 2 -3.765 0

Australian Grace Harris remained calm under pressure to slam a 26-ball 59 not-out to seal the thrilling chase off the penultimate delivery. She found a formidable ally in Sophie Ecclestone as the duo turned it around with an unbroken 70-run stand that came off just 25 balls.

Twenty-four hours after they crashed to 64 all out in the WPL opener, Gujarat Giants showed their undying spirit and revived their hopes as Garth reduced UP to 20/3 inside three overs.

With inputs from PTI