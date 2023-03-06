Women's Premier League Points Table: Updated WPL Standings After UPW Vs GG Match 3

Quick links:
Grace Harris played a blinder of an innings as UP Warriorz secured a brilliant three-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in the third match of the Women's Premier League. Riding on Harleen Deol's fighting 46, Gujarat posted a competitive total of 169. Kim Garth's five-wicket haul went in vain as Harris took her side to a brilliant victory.
Mumbai Indians are leading the table with two points while UP Warriorz's win over Gujarat has seen them claiming third place in the WPL table.
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|NRR
|POINTS
|Mumbai Indians
|1
|1
|0
|+7.150
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|+3.000
|2
|UP Warriorz
|1
|1
|0
|+0.374
|2
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|1
|0
|1
|-3.000
|0
|Gujarat Giants
|2
|0
|2
|-3.765
|0
Australian Grace Harris remained calm under pressure to slam a 26-ball 59 not-out to seal the thrilling chase off the penultimate delivery. She found a formidable ally in Sophie Ecclestone as the duo turned it around with an unbroken 70-run stand that came off just 25 balls.
Twenty-four hours after they crashed to 64 all out in the WPL opener, Gujarat Giants showed their undying spirit and revived their hopes as Garth reduced UP to 20/3 inside three overs.
