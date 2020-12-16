Women's Super League DUC Vs STL Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Duchesses are slated to meet Starlights in the fifth league match of the Women's Super League on Wednesday, December 16. The match will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the DUC vs STL live streaming info, DUC vs STL squads, and where to catch the DUC vs STL live scores.

Women's Super League: DUC vs STL preview

The two teams will clash on the final day of the competition. Starlights, who started their campaign with a loss, claimed a crucial victory in their subsequent fixture. The team claimed a 2-run win over Coronation and are currently placed at the third spot. According to the format of the tournament, the team to finish at the top of the standings after the league matches will be crowned as the champions.

Starlights still have a chance to reach the top and will look to go all guns blazing in their final encounter. Duchesses are languishing at the bottom of the table and are yet to score their maiden win in the competition. With two losses, they do not stand a chance to reach at the top. Duchesses faced a 36-run loss in their previous contest against Thistles and will be eying to put up a better show in their final match.

DUC vs STL live streaming: Pitch report

The wicket at Newlands have been on the slower side. It has been difficult for the batters to hit big shots right from the onset. However, once set, they will be able to score runs quickly. No teams batting first have crossed the 150-run mark in the tournament so far. Interestingly, in all the matches of the competition, teams batting first have emerged victorious. The captain winning the toss could look to bat first considering the wicket and the past results.

DUC vs STL live streaming: Weather report

According to AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected during the match time. However, fortunately for the fans and the teams, there are no chances of rain interrupting the live-action. The temperatures during the game are likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

Women's Super League: DUC vs STL squads

DUC: Sinalo Jafta, Michaela Kirk, Mignon du Preez, Faye Tunnicliffe, Robyn Searle, G Jaftha, Sune Luus, Delmi Tucker, Zintle Mali, Alyssa Elxlebben, Micheala Andrews, Gabsile Nkosi, Monalisa Lagodi

STL: Lizelle Lee, Andrie Steyn, Lara Goodall, Masabata Klaas, Tatum le Roux, Evodia Yekile, Annerie Dercksen, Anri Grobbelaar, Nondumiso Shangase, Khushi Mistry, Leah Jones, Christine Tomlinson, Chloe Tryon

DUC vs STL live streaming: DUC vs STL live in India

There will be no official live telecast for the matches in the country. Fans will be able to catch DUC vs STL live in India on the YouTube channel of Cricket South Africa. The DUC vs STL live streaming will be made available on the YouTube channel. For DUC vs STL live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media pages of the Board.

Image source: Cricket South Africa Twitter

