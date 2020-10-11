Third Edition Of Women's T20 Challenge To Get Underway From November 4

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced squads for the Women’s T20 Challenge. Indian Women's Cricket Team's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, star opening batter Smriti Mandhana and veteran Mithali Raj will be leading Supernovas, Trailblazers & Velocity respectively. The upcoming edition of the tournament will be played from 4th to 9th November in UAE.

The Women's T20 Challenge

The inaugural edition of the tournament was held on 22 May 2018 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. In an effort to popularise women’s cricket, the BCCI had organised the match ahead of Qualifier 1 of 2018 IPL. The exhibition match was also held by the national cricket board as a rehearsal for a Women's IPL tournament. The match was won by IPL Supernovas.

The Supernovas also went on to retain the title in the following edition by a four-wicket win over IPL Velocity in the final.

What to expect?

“The best of Indian women’s cricket will combine with some of the leading stars from England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and New Zealand in a four-match tournament. Thailand’s Natthakan Chatham, who scored her country’s first Women’s T20 World Cup half-century, adds another feather to her cap as she will become the first Thai cricketer to feature in the tournament. The All-India Women’s Selection Committee picked the three squads”, the BCCI's official statement read.

Here are all the details of the fixtures as well as the line-ups for the third edition of the Women's T20 Challenge.

