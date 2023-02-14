Women's T20 World Cup: Updated Group Standings After South Africa Beat Kiwis By 65 Runs

Matchday 4 in the group stage of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 concluded on Monday, with South Africa women’s dominating win over the New Zealand women. It was the seventh match of the tournament, which saw the Kiwi side getting bowled out on a total of 67 runs in the second innings, failing to chase down the target of 133 runs. In the second innings, Nonkululeko Mlaba led the Proteas bowling lineup with the best figures of 3/10 in 4 overs, while Chloe Tryon hit 40 runs in 34 balls in the first innings.

With the win, the hosts earned their first points of the tournament and climbed to third in the Group A standings. Sri Lanka tops the standings with two wins against South Africa and Bangladesh, while Australia is currently second with a victory over New Zealand. Bangladesh is placed fourth in the group with a loss, while New Zealand is down at fifth with two losses so far in the World Cup.

Team India opens ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign with a win over Pakistan

Meanwhile, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women’s cricket team kicked off their campaign with a seven-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan on February 12. Despite the win, India is second in the Group B standings, as England sits at the top with two victories against West Indies and Ireland. Pakistan, Ireland, and West Indies are yet to open their tally of wins in the marquee tournament.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Group A points table

Standings Teams Matches Played Wins Losses NRR Points 1 Sri Lanka Women 2 2 0 +0.430 4 2 Australia Women 1 1 0 +4.850 2 3 South Africa Women 2 1 1 +1.550 2 4 Bangladesh Women 1 0 2 -0.736 0 5 New Zealand Women 2 0 2 -4.050 0

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Group B points table