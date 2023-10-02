World Cup 2023, Warm-up Matches Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BAN V ENG?

Ahead of the start of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, the warm-up matches are in full swing. One of the matches that is scheduled to take place on Monday (October 2) is Bangladesh vs. England match. The live-action will begin at 2 PM IST.

3 things you need to know

The ICC ODI World Cup to begin from October 5, 2023

England will enter as the defending champions

England's first warm-up game against India was washout out

On Monday, the teams of Bangladesh and England will square off to place a final touch on their preparation before the start of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. England's warm-up game against India was washed out, whereas Bangladesh registered a win against Sri Lanka in their respective match.

With the prelude set, let's take a look at some of the important details about the BAN vs. ENG match.

When is the Bangladesh vs. England World Cup warm-up match?

Bangladesh and England will clash in the World Cup warm-up match on Monday, October 3, 2023.

What time will the Bangladesh vs. England World Cup warm-up match start?

The BAN vs. ENG World Cup warm-up match will start at 2 PM IST. In the UK, it will commence at 9:30 AM local time.

What is the venue for the Bangladesh vs. England World Cup warm-up match?

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati will host the Bangladesh vs England World World Cup warm-up match.

Where can I watch Bangladesh vs. England World Cup warm-up match LIVE in India?

The Bangladesh vs England World Cup warm-up match will be telecast LIVE on STAR Sports 1, STAR Sports 1 HD and STAR Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How to watch Bangladesh vs. England World Cup warm-up match live streaming in India?

The Bangladesh vs. England World Cup warm-up match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Where can I watch Bangladesh vs. England World Cup warm-up match LIVE in the UK?

The Bangladesh vs. England World Cup warm-up match will be telecast LIVE on Sky Sports in the UK.