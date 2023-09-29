World Cup 2023, warm-up matches live streaming: When and where to watch NZ vs PAK?

With the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 just around the corner, warm-up matches will begin on Friday, September 29. Matches will be played across three cities - Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad. Pakistan and New Zealand will compete in a practice game, but it will be held behind the closed doors.

3 things you need to know

Pakistan and New Zealand will play behind the closed doors

Security agencies advised it amid large gatherings expected due to festivals

BCCI said that spectators who bought tickets for the game will receive a full refund

Here is everything you need to know about the live streaming of New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup warm-up match.

When is the New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup warm-up match?

New Zealand and Pakistan will clash in the World Cup warm-up match on Friday, September 29.

What time will New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup warm-up match start?

The NZ vs PAK World Cup warm-up match will start at 2 PM IST on Friday, September 29. In UK, it will commence at 9:30 AM local time.

What is the venue for New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup warm-up match?

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad will host the New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup warm-up match.

Where can I watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup warm-up match LIVE in India?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup warm-up match will be telecast LIVE on STAR Sports 1, STAR Sports 1 HD and STAR Sports 1 Hindi HD from 12:30 PM IST onwards.

How to watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup warm-up match live streaming in India?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup warm-up match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Where can I watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup warm-up match LIVE in UK?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup warm-up match will be telecast LIVE on Sky Sports in the UK.

What are the squads for the New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup warm-up match?

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.