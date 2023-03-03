Worst DRS Call In History? Tamim's Bewildering Decision In BAN Vs ENG ODI Baffles Everyone

In many cases, the Decision Review System in modern cricket has completely changed the character of a match. Cricket teams that want the umpire's choice to be changed because they are dissatisfied with it usually consider using the DRS. The review calls need to be correct as well because teams will occasionally make the call out of desperation.

Another DRS incident has come to light, and this one has the potential to go down in history as the worst DRS decision ever. Tamim Iqbal, the captain of Bangladesh, might have been guilty of committing the worst DRS review in cricket history during the second ODI encounter between England and Bangladesh.

BAN vs ENG: Worst DRS call in cricket history

What prize do Bangladesh get for making the worst LBW review call in the history of cricket? pic.twitter.com/SfJWRdCpXc — Jon Reeve (@jon_reeve) March 3, 2023

Fans were left puzzled by the decision taken by Tamim:-

A bizarre review by Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI against England. pic.twitter.com/xjofR2w4zj — Rajhans (@hansedits20) March 3, 2023

After Moeen Ali got out in the 48th over, Adil Rashid took the field. He immediately struck a four on Taskin Ahmed's fifth delivery after getting there. As soon as Taskin finished delivering the final ball of this over, Rashid stopped the yorker, but Taskin seemingly convinced of it striking the England batsman's pad, he made a strong argument for LBW, which the umpire rejected. Tamim Iqbal, the captain of Bangladesh, asked for a review after Taskin remained firm. When the case was presented to the third umpire, there was no evidence anywhere that the ball had struck the pad. It was obvious that Rashid stopped the ball with the bat. Rashid was equally shocked by what he saw.

If we talk about the match, the visitors England batted first and scored 326 runs in 50 overs, losing 7 wickets. Opener Jason Roy batted brilliantly and scored a century. Roy hit 18 fours and one six to score 132 runs in 124 balls. At the same time, Jos Buttler had 76 runs, Moeen Ali had 42, and Sam Curran hit 33 runs. Dawid Malan, who had a century in the previous match, was dismissed after 11 runs.

Coming in to bat second, Bangladesh have already lost 7 wickets for 176 with all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan scoring a 69 ball 58 but was dismissed by Adil Rashid. Bangladesh also didn't have a good start as opener Litton Das was dismissed for a duck. Bangladesh at one point had lost three wickets for nine runs with Litton Das, Najmul Hussain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim being dismissed in 2.2 overs.

England are already 1-0 up in the series and also are on the verge of winning the second ODI.