WPL 2023: All Captains Unveil Trophy Of Women's Premier League In Grand Ceremony- WATCH

A grand ceremony set up the heat as BCCI launched the Women's Premier League in a style. Stars like Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and AP Dhillon set alight the stage as the packed DY Patil Stadium witnessed the spectacle for the first time ever in the history of women's cricket. Captains of the five franchises alongside BCCI secretary Jay Shah unveiled the WPL trophy for the first time.

Gujarat Giants will face Mumbai Indians in the first historic fixture of the WPL as both Harmanpreet Kaur and Beth Mooney will etch their name in history. DY Patil Stadium will host the opening fixture with the final set to be played at the iconic Brabourne Stadium.

𝘼𝙋 𝘿𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙨𝙚!



How about THAT for an electrifying performance 🤩#TATAWPL | @apdhillxn pic.twitter.com/CuYbqWEo0a March 4, 2023

An energetic performance ahead of an energetic #TATAWPL!



Kriti Sanon lights up the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tcvQD8s0PV — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2023

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar also took this opportunity to laud the efforts of BCCI for arranging the WPL. He tweeted, "As the@wplt20 begins, let's remember that every boundary will be broken & hit out of the park for a six, and every wicket is going to be a victory for gender equality in cricket. Let's cheer on the incredible women making her-story! All the best@BCCI for organizing it. #WPL2023."