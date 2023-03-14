WPL 2023: Can RCB Qualify For Eliminator Despite 5 Losses In A Row? Scenarios Explained

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) returned with their fifth consecutive loss in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Monday, as Delhi Capitals triumphed over them by six wickets. The Smriti Mandhana-led side were off to a dismal start, with skipper Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Divine failing to make an impact at the top of the order. On the other hand, Megan Schutt and Renuka Singh Thakur haven’t been at their best with the ball and have failed to live up to their reputation. Aussie all-rounder Ellyse Perry has tried her very best to rescue RCB women in every match but her efforts haven't paid off.

DC maintained their position at second in the WPL 2023 points table with four wins and a loss in five games after defeating RCB. In the meantime, RCB continued to linger at the bottom of the standings with their dream of making it to the eliminator looking bleak with each passing match. However, RCB can still make it to the WPL 2023 Eliminator but they would desperately need several circumstances in their favor to make it to the last three spots.

How can RCB make it to the Women’s Premier League 2023 Eliminator?

The top-placed team in the league stage of the marquee T20 league will directly advance into the summit clash. The teams finishing second and third will clash in the WPL Eliminator before the winner seals their spot in the final. Meanwhile, in order to qualify for the Eliminator, RCB would need UP Warriorz to lose all their remaining games.

While also needing Gujarat Giants to not win that one match, RCB need to ensure they end up winning all of their remaining three games. It is also worth noticing that the Bangalore-based franchise should return with big wins to better their already dismal net run rate. As of Tuesday morning, UPW are third in the standings with two wins and two losses, while GG are fourth with one win and three defeats.

RCB’s remaining matches at WPL 2023

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 15 at 7:30 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants on March 18 at 7:30 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians on March 21, 3:30 PM IST

RCB’s squad for WPL 2023

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobhana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar.