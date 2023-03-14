WPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Leaders After RCB Vs DC

The WPL points table witnessed an alteration after Monday's encounter between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Breaking the flow of one-sided contests, match 11 of the inaugural Women's Premier League went down till the last over. In the end, it was Delhi Capitals, who got the win over RCB by 6 wickets.

Batting first, RCB captain Smriti Mandhana again endured a failure as she could only add 8 runs. Her partner Sophie Devine also fell after making 21 runs. At 63/3 after 12.4 overs, RCB needed quick runs, and Richa Ghosh along with Ellyse Perry built a partnership of 74.

Ghosh made a quick-fire 37 off 16 balls, she hit three 4s and three 6s. Perry, who played the anchor's role took the total to 150. Perry made 67 off 52 balls. In reply, Delhi Capitals lost Shafali Verma in the first over itself. However, new batter Alice Capsey put on a counter-attacking display to put RCB bowlers under pressure. Capsey fell after making 38 off 24 balls.

DC soon lost its captain Meg Lanning, who looked out of sorts for the first time in the tournament. Lanning scored 15 off 18 balls, hitting just one boundary. For Capitals, Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues took the initiative to continue the chase. At the score of 109, Capitals lost Rodrigues, with 40 to get off 31 balls. At that juncture, the match was perfectly set. But Jess Jonassen scored at a quick pace to take DC home.

WPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after RCB vs DC

With the win, DC have almost cemented their spot in the eliminator. As for RCB, this was their 5th consecutive loss and with three matches to go, they are most likely out of the race for the eliminator. Mumbai Indians are still at the top with a perfect record. Here's the complete picture of the WPL 2023 points table.

Teams Matches W L NRR Points Mumbai Indians 4 4 0 +3.524 8 Delhi Capitals 5 4 1 +1.887 8 UP Warriorz 4 2 3 +0.015 4 Gujarat Giants 4 1 3 -3.397 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore 5 0 5 -2.109 0

Meg Lanning still holds the Orange Cap and as for the Purple Cap it is MI's Saika Ishaque who is leading the race.