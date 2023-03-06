WPL 2023: Healy Asks Grace Harris To 'Calm Down' In Thrilling Final Over Vs GG - WATCH

UP Warriorz opened their campaign at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 with a thrilling three-wicket win in the final over of the match against Gujarat Giants. The UP Warriorz claimed victory riding on the back of Grace Harris’ unbeaten knock of 59 runs off 26 balls. While Harris hit 20 individual runs in the final over of the run chase, another moment witnessed in the last over became the talk of the town for the cricketing world.

UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy, who was animated with her reaction throughout the last over, made headlines for her instruction to Harris in the final over. Chasing 169 runs against GG, UPW were 151/7 in 19 overs needing 19 runs to win the match. Harris started off the 20th over with a six to Annabel Sutherland with a pull shot over deep mid-wicket.

Grace Harris overturns wide calls with DRS reviews

UP was then awarded a wide after a successful player review in the second ball, before Harris picked up a maximum off the next delivery. However, bowling the fourth delivery, Sutherland bowled a wide delivery while Harris went upstairs again. The third umpire checked the replays for a possible edge and found that the ball just angled away from the line.

While the umpire deemed it to be wide, the camera panned towards Healy, who was all loaded up with emotions by this time. She signaled toward the batters on the crease and was seen asking Grace to calm down. On noticing the instruction, Harris just showed a thumbs up, before taking the team through to their maiden WPL win. Click here, to watch the viral video.

Grace Harris hands victory to UP Warriorz with consecutive boundaries

The 29-year-old then smashed a four and six respectively in the last two balls, while also completing her half-century. The video of Healy asking Harris to calm down was quick to go viral among fans. Reacting to the video, Indian cricket fans mentioned that Healy was all pumped up but was asking her teammate to calm down from outside the boundary rope. This was the second victory in a row at the WPL 2023 for Gujarat Giants.