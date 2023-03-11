WPL 2023: How Can RCB Still Qualify For The 'Eliminator' After Losing First Four Matches?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are not having a good run in the ongoing Women's Premier League as they lost yet another match against the UP Warriorz on March 10, 2023 which was their fourth direct loss in the tournament. RCB now are at the bottom of the table with no points beside their name.

Now, the qualification scenario for the Royal Challengers Bangalore is very difficult as they are now left with only four matches and are yet to win a game. RCB might look dead in the WPL but are still mathematically alive in the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore playoffs qualification scenario:

The Smriti Mandhana led Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost their first four encounters in the Women's Premier League 2023 and now need to win all their remaining four matches and would also want the results of the other teams also go in their favour.

Mathematically RCB can still qualify for the playoffs through two scenarios:

Scenario 1: The first scenario through which Royal Challengers Bangalore can qualify for the Women's Premier League eliminator is that they win all their remaining four matches by a good margin and would also want the other teams results to go in their favour.

Scenario 2: Since RCB win all their four remaining matches they will also have to rely on the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Royal Challengers Bangalore would want MI to win all their remaining matches against Capitals, UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants and also DC to win their matches against the Warriorz and the Giants.

Royal Challengers Bangalore run so far in the WPL 2023:

The Smriti Mandhana led franchise has many big names like Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh and Richa Ghosh but still the franchise are yet to win a game in the tournament.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore started their campaign against the Delhi Capitals by facing a humiliating loss by 60 runs and then lost to Mumbai Indians by a margin of 9 wickets. RCB's run of loss didn't end here and they lost to Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz by 11 runs and 10 wickets respectively.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have a very big fan base and considering the big names they have in the tournament they have not performed according to their name.