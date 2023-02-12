WPL 2023: Just One Day Prior To The Auction, 39 Women Players Added To The Main List

Just a day before the Women's Premier League auction, 39 new players have been added to the final list of who will go under the hammer tomorrow. The list includes players from India, Australia, England, Scotland, Netherlands and Thailand. In the list of 39 players 23 players are from India, 8 are from Thailand, 4 are from England, 2 are from Scotland and 1-1 each from Australia and Netherlands.

The Women's Premier League auction will take place on 13th February 2023 in the Jio Convention Centre, Mumbai. A total of five teams will take part in the auction consisting of teams from Gujarat, Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi and Bengaluru. Each team will have a total purse of 12 crores to buy their favourite players.

Here is a detailed list of all players:

India: Nancy Patel, Nikita Singh, Sumitra Jat, Priyanka Bala and Sheetal Rana. Apurwa Bharadwaj, Lal Rin Feli, Asha Shobana, Shivani Jangid, Bharti Rawal, Mayuri Singh, Riti Tomar, Anisha Ansari, Neena Chaudhary, Nikita Chauhan, Monika Devi, Shivani Singh, Drishya I V, Akanksha Kohli, Mukta Magre, Kashish Agarwal, Sarah Mahajan and Debasmita Dutta.

Thailand: Sornarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Thipatcha Puthhawong, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Nannapat Khoncharoenkai, Nattaya Boochatham, Naruemol Chaiwai

England: Emily Arlott. Katie Levick, Georgia Adams and Hollie Armitage

Scotland: Kathryn Bryce and Sarah Bryce

Australia: Nicola Hancock

Netherlands: Babette de Leede

While bidding in the WPL auction all the franchises shall also keep some rules in mind which are as follows:

The auction will be conducted as it is done in the Indian Premier League despite there being discussions regarding a player draft. The players will be divided into three groups and will have 50, 40, and 20 lakhs as the base price. The uncapped players on the other side will be under the 10 lakh and 20 lakh categories. There will be a total of 150 players in the auction pool Each team will have a purse of 12 crores BCCI has allowed five International players to join the playing XI One player in the playing XI should be from an associate nation

The Women's Premier League auction will be a mega event as there will be players from all across the globe on the auction table. Till now a 3-team mini tournament for women was played after Men's IPL but it's the first time a full-fledged Women's T20 tournament will be being played in India.