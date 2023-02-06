'Really Excited For WPL': New Zealand Skipper Sophie Devine Opens Up On Inaugural Season

New Zealand women’s cricket team captain Sophie Devine spoke about the Women’s Premier League during the captain’s press conference ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Speaking to the reporters, Devine revealed her thoughts about the new and exciting tournament, while terming it the elephant in the room at the World Cup. A total of five teams will lock horns against each other in the inaugural Women’s Premier League this summer.

As reported by cricket.com.au, Sophie Devine said, ”It's the elephant in the room. It's a really unique experience. It's enormous. You talk about glass ceilings and I think the WPL is going to be the next stage. I am really excited about it. As female cricketers, this is something we have never been through before. On every scale, it's going to be awkward. That's the word we have spoken about”.

WPL auction to be held on February 13: Reports

The player auction for WPL will reportedly be held on February 13 in Mumbai, which is three days after the World Cup begins. Revealing thoughts on the auction, the New Zealand skipper added, “Some people are going to get picked up; some people won't. And you are going to get a value attached to what you are worth which, as human beings, is not the nicest [thing], to be perfectly honest. But it's also a job and it's what we've put our names in for”.

Which are the participating teams at the WPL?

This comes days after the five teams were sold in an auction by BCCI for a combined bid of INR 4669.99 crore. Three out of the five teams were bought by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners. Mumbai Indians’ parent company, Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd fetched the rights to own the Mumbai-based WPL team for 912.99 crores.

Alongside MI, RCB’s parent body Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd bought the Bengaluru-based team for 901 crores. Delhi Capitals owners JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd bought the Delhi WPL side for 810 crores. While Capri Global Holding Pvt. Ltd. bought the Lucknow WPL team for 757 crores, Adani Sportslilne Pvt. Ltd spent the maximum money and bought the Ahmedabad WPL franchise for 1289 crores.