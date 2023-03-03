Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 Schedule And Squad: Everything To Know About DC's WPL Team

The inaugural season of the Women's Premier League will kick start on March 4, 2023, with a match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants. The match will be held at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai and the cricket fans will get to see famous cricketers playing with each other in one place.

Delhi Capitals which is one of the five franchises of the WPL also have an excellent squad led by Australia five-time World Cup-winning captain Meg Lanning and also India batting star Jemimah Rodrigues as her deputy.

The Capitals head coach will be Jonathan Batty, a former wicketkeeper for Surrey, Gloucestershire, and Northamptonshire. Hemlata Kala, an ex-Indian cricketer, and Lisa Keightley, an ex-Australian cricketer, will share responsibilities as assistant coaches. The fielding coach for the Delhi Capitals men's squad has been appointed as Biju George in the interim. George has also worked with the Indian women's cricket team.

Delhi Capitals full schedule:

Delhi Capitals opening encounter of the Women's Premier League will be against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The match will start at 03:30 pm IST in the afternoon. Delhi Capitals will take on UP Warriorz at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on March 7, 2023, and it will begin at 07:30 pm IST in the night. Delhi Capitals' third face-off will be up against the Mumbai Indians at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on March 9, 2023, and it will begin at 07:30 pm IST at night. Delhi Capitals will lock horns with the fifth and the last team of the WPL 2023 Gujarat Giants on March 11, 2023, and it will begin at 07:30 pm IST at night. The match will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. The Capitals will see a repeat of their opening match and will face Royal Challengers Bangalore yet again in their fifth encounter of the tournament. The match will take place on March 13, 2023, at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai from 07:30 pm IST. Delhi's sixth match will be against Gujarat Giants on March 16 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and the match will start at 07:30 pm IST. Delhi will play their last match at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai with Mumbai Indians on March 20, 2023, and will start at 07:30 pm IST. The Capitals' last group stage match will be against UP Warriorz on March 21, 2023, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and will start at 07:30 pm IST.

Delhi Capitals full squad:

Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Jasia Akhter, Aparna Mondal, Tara Norris