WPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap Leaders After MI Beat GG

Mumbai Indians continued their dominant show in the inaugural Women’s Premier League, with their fifth consecutive victory of the season on Tuesday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side defeated Gujarat Giants by 55 runs at the Brabourne Stadium to become the first team to clinch the playoff berth in the tournament. This was MI’s second win of the season over GG, after they kicked off the season with a thumping 143-run win against the Giants on March 4.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians earned two valuable points courtesy of the win on Tuesday and bettered their position in the WPL 2023 points table. With only three group stage matches remaining for the team, MI are headed towards finishing at the top of the standings. It is worth noting that that the top-placed team in the WPL 2023 standings following the group stage will earn direct qualification for the WPL final.

On the other hand, the teams finishing second and third during the group stage will lock horns in the Eliminator, eyeing a place in the summit clash. As of Wednesday morning, Delhi Capitals (DC) are second in the table with four wins and a loss, while UP Warriorz (UPW) are third with two wins and two defeats. While GG sit at fourth with one win and four defeats, RCB are currently placed at the bottom of the standings with no wins so far.

Teams Matches Wins Losses NRR Points MI 5 5 0 +3.325 10 DC 5 4 1 +1.887 8 UPW 4 2 2 +0.015 4 GG 5 1 4 -3.207 2 RCB 5 0 5 -2.109 0

Leading run-scorers and wicket-takers at WPL 2023

In the meantime, Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning leads the batting charts with 221 runs in five games at an average of 55.25 and a strike rate of 138.99. She has scored two fifties so far in the marquee women’s T20 league. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Ellyse Perry and UPW’s Allysa Healy sit second and third in the list of top run scorers.

Mumbai Indians spinner Saika Ishaque sits at the top of the wicket-taking charts with 12 wickets so far in four games. Her best performance so far in the series was 4/11, as she has bowled at an average of 6.91 and an economy rate of 5.85. UPW’s Sophie Ecclestone and DC’s Shikha Pandey follow Ishaque in the top wicket-takers charts.