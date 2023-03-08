Mumbai Indians Post Video Of Harmanpreet Kaur Dancing To Punjabi Song With MI Team; WATCH

On the occasion of Harmanpreet Kaur's birthday, Mumbai Indians posted a video of the late-night celebration that seemingly started after the clock hit 12. The MI team, who is already in a celebratory mood following the fabulous start of the inaugural WPL season, got another reason to celebrate as midnight marked the special day of their skipper. Videos posted by MI on social media exhibit a cake-cutting ceremony and shaking of feet on a Punjabi song.

The Mumbai Indians franchise took the initiative to make the birthday of their captain Harmanpreet Kaur memorable and apparently delivered. As per visuals the entire MI team came together to celebrate the birthday of Kaur and did not leave the chance to smear the cake on the face of their leader. Here's what transpired at the birthday party of Harmanpreet Kaur.

Following the cake ritual, the females were immersed in the celebration.

Afterwards, the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indian conveyed its respect to Harmanpreet Kaur.

Fans wish Harmanpreet Kaur 'Happy Birthday'

The cricket fans are in awareness of the birthday of Harmanpreet Kaur and have come out in numbers to wish the India skipper a very happy birthday. Here are a few of the many wishes.

Happy birthday Harmanpreet Kaur.

One of the greatest Knocks by an Indian in KOs💞pic.twitter.com/IRoKIVG6zC — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) March 8, 2023

Happy Birthday Skipper Harmanpreet kaur 🙇❤️ Wish you Very Happy Birthday Mam 🎂 We want WPL trophy as birthday party, win it @ImHarmanpreet pic.twitter.com/JD76TJ498P — Parnju💫 (@Pranjaljain079) March 8, 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur - One of the finest in women's cricket history. She is the only Indian to have scored hundred in ODI & T20 World Cups. Most matches in T20I Internationals history. Captain of India women's cricket team.



A very happy birthday to @ImHarmanpreet. pic.twitter.com/gLciGf0Ije — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 8, 2023