WPL 2023: Sophie Devine Takes A Dig At Meg Lanning; Says 'Aussies Seem To Win Everything'

Sophie Devine has been one of the stars of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League as the Royal Challengers Bangalore star has been leading the charge. Despite RCB's downturn of form, she has been a pillar of strength for the WPL franchise in the maiden season. She is the current holder of the Orange Cap as the New Zealand skipper has amassed a whopping 266 runs so far in the tournament.

Sophie Devine takes a cheeky dig at Meg Lanning following match-winning knock

Divine almost had scored the first hundred of WPL but missed it by a whisker as she went to be a victim of Kim Garth. Riding on her brilliant 99 RCB registered their second victory and have kept alive their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. In a post-match chat with skipper Smriti Mandhana, the 33-year-old took a subtle dig at Meg Lanning. Smriti asked Sophie, "How does it feel to wear the orange cap?"

The player cheekily replied, "Well I think I said to you it's great to take something off Meg Lanning. I think those Aussies seem to win everything. So it's nice to have this for the moment. But yeah I think hopefully we can keep hold of it and also make our way into the playoffs."

One user on Twitter hailed the player as she wrote, "The orange cap does suit you@sophdevine77 Throughly deserved after that magnificent innings! I’m sure our Aussie Meg has more runs to come The attitude of Pez and yourself speaking of team success, This has been brilliant. Such an inspiring duo!"

Gujrat Giants had posted a very competitive total as they registered 188 runs on the board. Laura Wolvaardt showed her brilliance once again as the player hit a magnificent 68 for her team. But Devine was in the mood as she smashed nine fours and eight sixes to push her team to the required target.

RCB is scheduled to take on Mumbai Indians in their last league fixture and would hope for a positive outcome.