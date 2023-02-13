Harmanpreet Kaur Heaps Praise On Two Players Following India's Win Over Pak In T20 WC

ICC Women's T20 WC 2023: India are off to a winning start in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side scripted an impressive 7-wicket victory over the arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. After the match, Kaur cut out a happy figure and heaped praise on Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh.

On Sunday, the much-anticipated encounter between India and Pakistan took place. Batting first Pakistan put up a decent total of 149 for 7 on board, courtesy of captain Bismah Maroof's brilliant 68 of 55. The score meant that in order to win, India would need to record their highest successful chase in the T20 World Cup. While it was already a daunting target, Smriti Mandhana's absence elevated the task on paper. However, on the field, India never felt any discomfort. Seeking victory India got off to a solid start as Shefali Verma and Yastika Bhatt gave a 38-run opening stand. Following this, Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten 53 and Richa Ghosh's fiery 31 of 20, led to the foundation of a famous victory at Newlands Cape town.

Harmanpreet Kaur in the post-match presentation

Following the victory, Harmanpreet Kaur was called n the post-match presentation ceremony to lay forward her thoughts on the match. Kaur credited the win to Rodrigues and Ghosh's 58-run stand that took India home. "Pakistan batted well but at the end of the day, we wanted to win the game. Jemimah and Richa batted really well," Kaur said in the post-match presentation.

Speaking about the competitiveness and team manship of the squad, she said "All the players are keen to do well for the team. Whoever is getting an opportunity is pushing themselves. Good sign for us."

Kaur also gave her take on the big encounter that is India Vs Pakistan. "Every match is important, no matter the opponent, but obviously Pakistan is a big game. The crowd was good. We'll love to have some time in the nets. We want to work on a few things," Harmanpreet Kaur added.

After this flawless victory, India will now meet West Indies on Wednesday for another Group B match.