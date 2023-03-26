WrestleMania 39 Fever Grips IPL Teams As PBKS, KKR Players Make WWE Style Entries | WATCH

While the IPL 2023 fever is on the WrestleMania 39 season is also on board. Knowing that both events are set to start more or less on the same day, the IPL franchises of PBKS and KKR have made a blend of both events. As the trail of players joining their franchises is currently taking place, therefore to make their players' entry even grander, the sides have attached the entrance music of WWE superstars as they make their way to join their IPL squads.

Arshdeep Singh, who will be spearheading Punjab Kings' fast bowling along with Kagiso Rabada in IPL 2023 was referred to as the "Champ is here" as he arrived at the setting of PBKS. As he walked the tune of John Cena's "You can't see me" theme was played. In another such case, the PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan arrived to the scene and he was associated with Triple H's King of Kings theme.

WrestleMania 39 fever grips IPL teams

The King of Kings, D𝐇𝐇𝐇awan has arrived! 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 to 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐢𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧? 👑#JazbaHaiPunjabi #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/A36DgrmhFY — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 25, 2023

While Punjab Kings have a John Cena and a Triple H in their squad, Kolkata Knight Riders have a Roman Reigns. The franchise posted a video of Venkatesh Iyer posing with the WWE Title and walking like Roman Reigns demanding acknowledgment. Iyer is accompanied by a manager and the whole act showcases the Tribal Chief gimmick from the WWE ring.

Thus, along with the Cricket, players are all geared up for WrestleMania. However, that's just for the off-field fun. Inside the field, the gentleman;'s game does not allow WWE. But as the IPL is set to start tempers will again flare. The Intensity will again go high as 10 of the top teams will take part in month-and-a-half-long mayhem which much like the WWE will crown a new champion. With so,m much to look forward to, the IPL action is set to begin from March 31.