Shubman Gill has been a revelation for Gujarat Titans. The 23 year old played a pivotal role in Gujarat's maiden IPL triumph in 2022. He proved to be a solid signing for GT as he almost handed another trophy to his team in the last edition of IPL. Gill made his debut for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

(Shubman Gill in action in IPL 2023 / Image: BCCI)

Gill's IPL antics also earned him a permanent position in the Indian setup as he remains an automatic choice for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup. He has shown immense potential since making his debut and is expected to get ample chances across the three formats. In a recently held 'GK meets GT' podcast Shubman Gill revealed it was Yuvraj Singh who broke the news to him that GT wanted top sign the player.

Shubman Gill revealed who conveyed Gujarat Titans' interest to him

The anchor asked, "You were the third draft for GT, after Hardik and Rashid. So obviously you must have got a phone call. Who was it from? Ashu (Ashish Nehra)? Vikram (Vikram Solanki)?"

Gill answered, "Yuvraj Singh. So Yuvi paaji called me. Actually, the first call was from Yuvi paaji and then Gurkeerat Mann. Yuvi paaji said they are interested in signing you. What do you want to do? He told me that it's a great setup and I will learn a lot. That's wht he told me. I didn't say yes to him then."

Gill also went on to reveals what was the main reason for signing in Gujarat's favour.

"Then Gurkeerat Mann, who's a very close friend of mine, called me because he was in the same setup at RCB. Obviously it makes a difference that I knew Hardik. I value the judgement of Gurkeerat and Yuvi paaji. I know if they say something, it carries weight.

"The key thing for me was to go to a team where can I grow the most and learn the most. They told me that I'll learn a lot here. That's why I signed for them." Shubman Gill will also be seen participating in the Test, ODI and T20 series against West Indies ahead of the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.