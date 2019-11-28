Wriddhiman Saha Picks The Toughest Bowler He Has Faced & It Is One Of His SRH Teammates

India wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, who has cemented a place for himself in the Indian Test team said in a recent interview with a leading Indian media daily that Afghanistan's Rashid Khan is the toughest bowler he has ever faced in international cricket.

🧢 35 Tests

🏏 1209 runs

💯 Three centuries

✊ 86 catches

🧤 11 stumpings



He was a part of all three Tests in India's recent sweep over South Africa!



Wishing Wriddhiman Saha a very happy 35th birthday 🍰 pic.twitter.com/KUD7IDEc9Q — ICC (@ICC) October 24, 2019

Wriddhiman Saha picks Rashid Khan over Ravichandran Ashwin

In a candid interview, Saha answered a few questions related to cricket and his teammates. He said that he considered former Indian pacer and his state teammate Ashok Dinda to be the most difficult bowler to stand up to while wicketkeeping. Saha was also asked to choose between Ravichandran Ashwin and Rashid Khan, but he neatly side-stepped the question by stating that it was difficult to pick one as both the players are great, but on being slightly prodded, went for the Afghani cricketer. Saha has played with both the spinners, Ashwin in the Test side and Rashid for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

Asked about his best innings, Saha picked his fifties against New Zealand in 2016 as his best performance so far. He further went on to spill some of his teammates’ secrets when he revealed that Mohammed Shami had the worst taste in music. Saha added that he, himself, was one of the worst dancers among his teammates.

During the recent Tests played by India at home, Saha may not have got many opportunities with the bat, but he impressed everyone with his wicket-keeping abilities. Meanwhile, Saha is recovering from a fractured finger suffered during the Kolkata Test against Bangladesh. He underwent surgery in Mumbai this week and will soon start rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

