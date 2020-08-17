'Always Felt That MS Dhoni Was A More Natural Wicket-keeper': Wriddhiman Saha

Lauding MS Dhoni's wicket-keeping skills, Wriddhiman Saha said that the veteran cricketer was a more natural wicket-keeper as compared to the rest. Saha had consolidated his position as Team India's full-time wicket-keeper batsman after MS Dhoni had announced his retirement from the longest format on December 30, 2014, i.e. moments after the 'Boxing Day' Test match against Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper took to social media and announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. The legendary cricketer shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement.

READ | MS Dhoni retires: Nehwal, Sania & other Indian Olympians pay tribute to Team India legend

'More natural wicket-keeper': Wriddhiman Saha

"When Mahi Bhai is free, he likes to play computer games, so I don't disturb him often, but I used to talk to him during our practice sessions. I also interacted quite a bit with Dhoni when I was a part of the CSK squad for three years, I talked to him about various things including how to bat and keep in different conditions," Saha told Deep Das Gupta in a videocast hosted by ESPNCricinfo. "I spoke to him about other keepers as well, I always felt that Dhoni was a more natural wicketkeeper compared to others. I benefitted a lot just by talking to Mahi Bhai," the Test specialist added.

READ | MS Dhoni's manager reveals MASSIVE reason behind timing of CSK captain's retirement

MS Dhoni hangs his boots

Putting an end to his 16-year-old journey, former Team India skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. Taking to social media, Dhoni shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement. The Ranchi-lad made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," the Ranchi-lad captioned the video.

READ | Dhoni's gloves quickest; was best finisher & best white-ball captain ever: Nasser Hussain

MS Dhoni's successful cricketing career

MS Dhoni is arguably the best captain in the history of both Indian and world cricket. He is the only captain to win all the ICC events (World T20 2007, ICC Test mace in 2009, 2011 World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy). He has all led the Men In Blue to two Asia Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2016 (T20I format) respectively. MS Dhoni had also led the Men In Blue to a tri-series win Down Under against the then mighty Australians in the 2007/08 season. 'Thala' has been leading the Chennai Super Kings since the inception of the IPL in 2008 and has led them to three IPL as well as two CLT20 titles as well.

What makes Dhoni a great batsman is the fact that he has amassed over 10,000 ODI runs especially when he had batted at either number six or seven during most of his career in the 50-overs format.

The veteran stumper was last seen in action during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand on July 10 last year.

He will be leading the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that will be getting underway from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE.

READ | MS Dhoni's 2016 biopic producer discloses cricketer's BIG future plans

(With ANI Inputs)