Wriddhiman Saha's Lightning-fast Glovework Behind The Stumps Outclasses Suryakumar Yadav

Hyderabad need to beat the title-holders Mumbai in order to qualify for the playoffs as they lock horns in the final league match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. However, it was Wriddhiman Saha's outstanding piece of glovework behind the stumps that stood out the most in the ongoing contest.

'Swift hands'

This happened in the 12th over of the first innings that was bowled by Shabaz Nadeem. On the very first delivery, Nadeem had bowled one on the fourth and fifth stump line as Surya attempted to supposedly hit one over covers. However, not only did he end up missing the ball completely but also lost his balance while trying to play the lofted shot and came out of his crease.

Meanwhile, the veteran stumper Saha makes no mistake while collecting the ball and dislodges the stumps instantly even before the number three batsman could realize what was going on. The matter was referred to the third umpire and the replays showed that the batsman was out of his crease.

A well-set Yadav took a long walk back to the pavilion for a 29-ball 35 at a strike rate of 124.14 including five boundaries as the Orange Army started celebrating.



Watch the video of Saha's lightning-fast glovework behind the stumps:

Kieron Pollard's power-packed performance helps Mumbai post 149/8

Kieron Pollard's blistering batting performance of a 25-ball 41 towards the backend of the innings helped the defending champions post a respectable total of 149/8 in their 20 overs.

A must-win match for Hyderabad

The equation for the Orange Army is very simple and that is to beat the defending champions on Tuesday. If they succeed in doing that, then they will be through to the playoffs and will face Bangalore in the Eliminator on Friday. However, if the 2016 champions end up on the losing side, then they will be knocked out and it will be Kolkata who will grab the fourth spot and get the right to face Virat Kohli & Co. in the Eliminator.

Meanwhile, Mumbai are at the summit of the points table and are comfortably placed with 18 points from 13 matches. They will be facing Delhi in Qualifier 1 on Thursday.

The winner of that contest will be through to the final that will be played next Tuesday in Dubai while the loser gets a second chance to make amends as they will be facing the winner of Friday's Eliminator in Qualifier 2 that will be played on Sunday.

READ: Brian Lara Reveals Why A Resurgent Hyderabad Will Come Out All Guns Blazing Against Mumbai

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.