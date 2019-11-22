Wriddhiman 'Spectacular' Saha Takes A Stunner On His Home Ground To Send Back Mahmudullah

Wriddhiman Saha has been proving why he is the most reliable wicket-keeper in Tests with his brilliant piece of athleticism behind the stumps. He has been taking a lot of incredible catches in this home season and things were no different when India hosted Bangladesh in the historic pink-ball Test match at the iconic Eden Gardens on Friday as Saha took yet another blinder and added insult to the opposition team's injuries.

Saha takes an absolute blinder to remove Mahmudullah

Local hero Wriddhiman Saha who is a part of the historic Day-Night Test match made a tremendous impact behind the stumps when he took an unbelievable catch to send Mahmudullah back to the pavilion. It happened in the 20th over of the innings bowled by Ishant Sharma. On the fourth delivery, Ishant had bowled a length ball around off stump and Mahmadullah attempted to defend it but the ball took the outside edge of his bat and rushed straight towards the first slip. However, even before the fielder could grab it, 'Superman' Saha dived towards his right and took a spectacular one-handed catch as the Kolkata crowd erupted in joy. The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Watch it right here.

Bangladesh's batting woes continue

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first and just like the previous Test match, only the toss went in their way as they failed to put a fight with the bat. The visitors lost half their side even before they reached 50 and went into lunch with six wickets down. Only Shadman Islam and Liton Das (retired hurt) managed to fight back to an extent for the visitors while the rest of the batsmen were no match for the Indian pacers.

