Ind Vs Ban Pink Ball Test: Virat Kohli Touched By Anandghar Home Kids' Sweet Gesture

As the historic first-ever Pink Ball Test between India and Bangladesh begins on Friday, November 22, it is becoming increasingly hard to not notice the excitement among cricket fans throughout the nation. With the entire city of Kolkata turning pink in celebration of the first Day-Night Test match, Virat Kohli visited the Anandghar home in Kolkata to spend some time with HIV+ kids. The kids, who seemed very fond of him, presented Virat with a gift that showed exactly how special the Indian captain is to them.

Virat presented with 254 roses

It has been reported that on Wednesday, Virat visited the Anandghar Home in Kolkata for the shoot of a TV show. Residents of the area were full of joy as the Indian captain visited the home, which takes care of children who are HIV+ve. Virat spent some time with the little kids and their joy was very hard to not notice. Virat, who often preaches a positive outlook on life, asked the children to 'stay happy' as positive feelings are the most important asset they can possess.

As a gift to Virat, the children presented him with a rose bouquet. While a rose bouquet would be touching, as it is, this one had special meaning to it. The bouquet had exactly 254 roses in it, his highest Test score which he made against the Proteas in the second Test last month. The children insisted that Virat outscores himself in the Day-Night Test, touching the emotional side of the Indian skipper.

Anandghar children to escort the players to the field

Earlier developments revealed that 35 children from the Anandghar home will be escorting the players to the field before the beginning of the match on Friday. The act is a collaborative effort between the Anandghar Home and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to counter the societal stigmas against people with HIV. 'Cafe Positive', India's first cafe to be fully run by HIV+ people, will also be serving its products to the fans at the stadium.

