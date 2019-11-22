Ind Vs Ban: Watch Rohit Sharma's Scorching Catch That Sent Back Mominul Haque

India opening batsman Rohit Sharma took an absolute blinder to dismiss Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque for a duck off Umesh Yadav in the first innings of the first day of the historic Day-Night Test in Kolkata on Friday.

Rohit's blinder to dismiss Mominul

Yadav bowled a good length delivery which came in sharply. Mominul tried to defend, but the ball caught a thick edge and Rohit dived to his right to grab the ball in front of first slip with just one hand.

India skipper Virat Kohli had said before the match that it was a challenge to catch the pink ball in the slip cordon but Rohit made sure that he went in with soft hands to complete the catch.

Here's a look at Rohit's exceptional catch

Rohit had missed a sitter in the slips while fielding in the first Test against Bangladesh in Indore. He made amends for it later as he sent back Mahmudullah by grabbing an excellent catch then as well.

Rohit has been seen working a lot on his slip catching. On Tuesday, while training with the team, the India opener suffered an injury ahead of the historic Test in Kolkata. Rohit along with his other teammates was practising sleep catching when he failed to grab one catch conveniently. Consequently, the ball hit him at an awkward place and he was soon seen grimacing in pain. Rohit Sharma was soon attended by the team doctor before he decided to walk away from the training session.

He recovered from the injury in time. The right-handed batsman had failed to get going in the first Test and will be keen to make amends in the forthcoming match.

Meanwhile, at the time of writing this article, India are on top as they have left the hosts reeling at 38/4 after 14 overs. Ishant Sharma drew first blood as he trapped Imrul Kayes front of stumps and sent him packing for a paltry 4. Yadav bagged two wickets inside three balls to get rid off Mominul and Mohammad Mithun, sending them back for ducks.

Bangladesh’s most experienced batsman Mushifiqur Rahim came and went within a blink of an eye as he was bowled by Mohammed Shami for a duck as well. India will look to wrap up the visitors' innings as quickly as possible and get going with their batting.

