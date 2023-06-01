WTC 2023: Beware Australia! Rohit Sharma Has Impeccable Record In Finals

WTC 2023 Final: The stage is set and the Oval will witness two great Test sides having a go at each other for the ultimate prize, the Test Mace. Rohit Sharma's India will be taking on Pat Cummins' Australia to stamp dominance on the purest format of the game. It has been 10 long years since India got their hands on an ICC trophy. Back in 2013, India won the Champions Trophy in England and since then there has been an elongated drought, as far as ICC events are concerned. In 2022, India had a great chance of winning their 2nd T20 World Cup, but they were defeated by England in the semi-finals and that created quite a stir in the Indian cricketing landscape.

This time around when India walk out to play the WTC 2023 Final, they will be led by Rohit Sharma, unlike Virat Kohli last time around. India had qualified for the 2021 WTC Finals also, but they were defeated by New Zealand in the summit clash. India will push for a different result and will like to end up on the right side which also means that the captain has to stand and deliver and has to lead from the front. The legend of Rohit Sharma the captain is confined to 5 IPL trophies and he'd like to change this. The Mumbai-based batsman has the responsibility to lead India to an ICC title and end the drought of 10 years. There is an interesting observation about Rohit Sharma and his relationship with finals that he has played as a captain. Surprisingly, Sharma has never lost a final as the captain of a side.

Rohit Sharma in final matches across tournaments

India are amping up their preparations ahead of the #WTC23 final 💪 pic.twitter.com/oBURdOtQrt — ICC (@ICC) May 30, 2023

2013: Led Mumbai Indians to IPL victory

Led Mumbai Indians to IPL victory 2013: Led Mumbai Indians to CLT20 victory

Led Mumbai Indians to CLT20 victory 2015: Led Mumbai Indians to IPL victory

Led Mumbai Indians to IPL victory 2017: Led Mumbai Indians to IPL victory

Led Mumbai Indians to IPL victory 2018: Led India to Asia Cup victory

Led India to Asia Cup victory 2018: Led India to Nidahas Trophy victory

Led India to Nidahas Trophy victory 2019: Led Mumbai Indians to IPL victory

Led Mumbai Indians to IPL victory 2020: Led Mumbai Indians to IPL victory

As a skipper, Sharma has played in 8 finals and he has successfully won all of them. The MI and India skipper will now want to take his tally to 9 and will have his eyes set on India's inaugural WTC final victory. The much-anticipated finals will start on June 7, 2023, and will go up to June 11, 2023, if there is play on all 5 days. Both India and Australia have started to prepare for this marquee Test match and one can expect it to be a cracker of of a game.

