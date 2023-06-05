There have been talks about Ajinkya Rahane's selection over Shreyas Iyer. The Kolkata Knight Riders skipper was not fit for selections due to his back injury and now, Rahane will be playing his first Test game after 18 months and will face a do-or-die circumstance in the World Test Championship Final against Australia at The Oval starting on June 7, 2023.

The player will have to make a big change from the T20 format to the 5-day format and said that he will "keep it simple" and will be hoping to continue his IPL form in London. India's management had a tough call of dropping Rahane from the Test team after they lost to South Africa in 2022. However, the player made his way back into the Test team after giving fantastic performances in domestic cricket and also in the recently concluded IPL 2023

The Indian veteran appeared in 82 Tests, had to be patient for a year to make his comeback. Ajinkya Rahane earned his national team spot after getting runs in the Ranji Trophy and in the IPL 2023 where he assisted Chennai Super Kings lift their 5th title at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Sarandeep Singh, who was part of the selection panel during Rahane's remarkable comeback in Australia, also supports Rahane's continuation in the team. Singh mentions Rahane's success in England and Australia, his recent form in the IPL, and the importance of utilizing his experience.

What did Sharandeep Singh say about Ajinkya Rahane?

"If you are treating other seniors who have not performed and giving them an opportunity. Now Rahane has been given an opportunity after his performance in domestic cricket. If he does well in England we should stick with him." Sarandeep Singh stated.

Sarandeep Singh has backed Ajinkya and has stated that the player has been performing well recently and will stick to him at the no. 5 position if he stays consistent. The player was appreciated for his batting technique in the IPL 2023.

"When Shreyas will be fit, things will be different but right now Rahane is the best option (at number five)," Sarandeep.

He said that if Shreyas Iyer had been healthy, he very well may not have received the recall, but both form and good fortune contributed to Rahane's comeback. The clock will be ticking for Rahane when he enters the batting order at the Oval since the much younger Iyer has already proved himself in the middle order. The selector said that if Shreyas was fit things would have been different but for now he has full faith in the players that he has selected and they are the best for the team in the WTC Final 2023.