WTC Final: Pat Cummins Reveals Only Team That Have 'troubled' Formidable Australia At Home

With just two days left for the World Test Championship final between India and Australia, Aussie captain Pat Cummins has shared his thoughts on facing Team India. Cummins believes that the Indian team has been Australia's toughest opponent in recent years.

Australia captain Pat Cummins while speaking to ICC said, "I think at home we have been pretty formidable and only (beaten) by Rohit’s team (Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane’s team) in the last couple of tours… we have been troubled. Everyone is hitting their grooves and some are at the back (end) of (their) careers and at the top of their games. That (missing the 2021 final) has been the driving force behind the team and we deserve to play the final."

Team India's wonderful record against Australia

The Indian team has had a brilliant four to five years against Australia. In the last four editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, they have been able to beat them on all four occasions and the most memorable series remains to be the 2020-21 series. India was blown away for 36 in the first Adelaide Test and also the match by eight wickets.

The Indian team missed the likes of many main players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami. However, the team made a tremendous comeback in Melbourne and Brisbane to take hoem series by 2-1 despite losing 1st test in Adelaide.

Coming to Australia's performance in the World Test Championship 2021-2023 cycle, the team performed exceptionally well throughout the cycle and registered many memorable wins. The team defeated Pakistan in Pakistan and also defeated England to lift the Ashes 202122 during this WTC cycle.

While playing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India in March 2023, the team was rattled in the first two Tests but showed brilliant performance in the third and the fourth Test unter Steve Smith's captaincy. Aussies defeated the Indian team in the 3rd Test and also showed excellent batting performance in Ahmedabad.

The World Test Championship Final 2023 is all set to be played at the Kennington Oval ground in London and will start from June 7, 2023. Team India has made it to the WTC Final for the second consecutive time whereas Australia will be playing the final for the first time.