The wait for the cricket fans to witness the final of India vs Australia WTC Final is almost over as they will take on each other in the biggest Test match of the year from June 7, 2023. The Indian team will be playing their second consecutive ICC World Test Championship Final. The rain played a major role in the WTC Final 2021 between India and New Zealand and almost washed out two days of the match. It also gave the Kiwi bowlers an edge as they played more seam bowlers than India, and playing them in English conditions has been one of the major problems for the Indian batsmen for many years.

India vs Australia: Detailed London weather report

June month basically is the start of summer in England and as per the weather forecast website accuweather.com, the fans shall witness no rain interruption during all five days of the WTC Final. Here is a detailed weather report of London on all five days of the World Test Championship between India and Australia.

Day 1: As per the weather forecast site Accuweather.com, the Day 1 of the World Test Championship Final 2023 between India and Australia shall not receive any rain interruption. There will be cloud cover of 22 percent but the chances of rain are about one percent. The maximum temperature is expected to be 22 degrees Celsius.

Day 2: The weather on Day 2, is expected to be the same as Day 1 and no change in weather is expected. The cloud cover can rise up to 25 percent and there is a one percent chance of rain.

Day 3: The weather on the third day will be similar to the second day, except that the maximum temperature will reach 23 degrees Celsius. Clouds remain 25 percent and the possibility of rain is also not more than 1 percent.

Day 4: The weather is expected to be sunny and a few showers. With the temperature going up to 26 degrees Celsius, there will be around 2.5 mm of rain, with a 70 percent chance of rain.

Day 5: Day 5 is expected to be like Day 4 with 1.4 mm of rain expected throughout the day. The afternoon would be mostly cloudy and warm. There is a 60 percent chance of rain and an 85 percent chance of being cloudy.

Besides the weather, the ICC has also kept a reserve day in case rain causes any interruption in the match. However, if the match ends in a draw without any rain interference, the WTC mace will be shared between India and Australia.