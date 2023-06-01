Ahead of the WTC final, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting is thrilled about the India vs Australia clash. On the ICC review, Ponting highlighted the players who could prove to be crucial for India. Along with Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, Ponting has also backed a youngster, who could take the attack to the Australian bowlers.

With an exceptional IPL 2023 season, Shubman Gill has become the foremost subject of discussion among the individuals of the cricketing fraternity. The player scored a record 890 runs in the tournament and also registered three century knocks. However, with the IPL done and dusted, all eyes are on him as to how he will fare against Australia in the WTC final.

Ricky Ponting highly impressed with 'terrific' Indian youngster

Shubman Gill's extraordinary performance reverberated so much that even Ricky Ponting has heaped praise on him. With just a week left before the start of the World Test Championship final, Ponting has stated that the player has the arsenal to deal with the pace attack of the Aussies. Here's what he said.

“He looks like a terrific young guy,” Ponting said. “He's got that bit of attitude about him as well. He's got a bit of swagger. He has some serious class. That sort of front foot pull shot that he plays against the fast bowlers will be a shot that he'll probably need against this Australian attack,” he added.

Shubman Gill in IPL 2023

Shubman Gill was in unbelievable form in IPL 2023. The right-hander played 17 matches in the recently culminated tournament and scored a total of 890 runs. The accumulated total is the second highest ever after Virat Kohli's 972-run mark in 2016. In this season, Gill registered 3 centuries and 4 half centuries. With this performance, he took away the Orange Cap honor. Despite his breakout season, Gujarat Titans failed to retain the Indian Premier League title. However, at 23 the player has reached his peak and may rule the world for the next decade.

WTC 2023: Team India's squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav.

Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav