Shubman Gill, who has been touted as a special talent since his under-19 days, has been in full flow in IPL 2023. The tagged undisputed "Prince of Indian Cricket" has scored 851 runs in the prevalent Indian Premier League season and has in the process confirmed the IPL Orange Cap. With his performance, Gill has become the foremost topic among the members of the cricket fraternity.

The fans and some of the experts have already started to count Shubman Gill among some of the greats of the game and predict an outstanding future ahead. Gill, has registered three centuries this IPL and if he plays a knock identical to Qualifier 2 in the IPL 2023 final, then he could also break Virat Kohli's mammoth 973-run record, which was set in IPL 2016. Whether he would achieve that or not, Gill IS evidently in line to become one of the finest batsmen from India.

Also Read: CSK Vs GT IPL Final Live Score

GT vs CSK: Shubman Gill talks about the memory which inspired him to be a cricketer

In an interview with ANI, Shubman Gill talked about the players who inspired him. The right-hander took the name of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Sachin Tendulkar as the generational talents, who have inspired him. Here's what he said.

"The generation that all of these people - Sachin sir (Tendulkar) sir, Virat (Kohli) bhai, Rohit Sharma - have inspired is beyond. Had we not won the '83 World Cup, had there been a Sachin Tendulkar? No. Had we not won the 2011 World Cup, would I be as inspired? Maybe, maybe not. These kinds of legacies are immortal, you can’t really define them."

After the IPL 2023 Final, Gill will be expected to open for India against Australia in the WTC final. India captain Rohit Sharma has already communicated that he hopes that Shubman will continue the same form in the upcoming matches. While the cricket world already sees him as a modern-day great but there are skeptics, who are yet to be convinced. So, what do you think? Will Shubman Gill continue to soar and play one more remarkable innings in IPL 2023 final and the WTC final afterward?