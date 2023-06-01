Video Of MS Dhoni Strapping His Knee Before Coming To Bat In IPL 2023 Goes Viral - WATCH

The Indian Premier League 2023 was special for the Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni in many ways. The Chennai skipper was showered with a lot of love by the fans at almost every ground and he ended up lifting the trophy with his team. Dhoni also entertained his fans by coming down the order and hitting a couple of sixes. However, while thanking the fans in the post-match presentation of the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final, the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman said that he would try his best to return in the next season and try working on his fitness.

MS Dhoni's left knee has been one of his biggest concerns and has been suffering from the injury for a long time. During the IPL 2023, we had seen Dhoni limping while walking off the ground and the video for the same also went viral on social media. Now yet another has been going viral on the internet in which he can be seen strapping his knee while coming out to bat.

MS Dhoni straps his knee before coming out to bat; Watch

MS Dhoni came to bat even with this injured knee



His commitment towards the game

However, Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan said to PTI that MS Dhoni will soon be consulting the knee orthopedic doctors for his injured knee. "Yes, it is true that Dhoni will take medical advice for his left knee injury and accordingly decide. If surgery is advised, it can only be ascertained after reports come out, it will be completely his call", Viswanathan told PTI.

Getting to the Chennai Super Kings fairytale Indian Premier League 2023 win against Gujarat Titans, the match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium was the longest in the T20 format as it was extended to three days due to rain. The match was never in CSK's favour as batting first GT had registered the highest total in an IPL final, and chasing when the rain interrupted the match again, Super Kings were set a revised total of 171 runs in 15 overs.

While the Chennai Super Kings openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway started off well, batsmen like Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu also contributed with their cameo knocks. However, at one point CSK were in trouble as they lost two back-to-back wickets and they needed 21 runs off the last two overs. While Ravindra Jadeja finished off the match in one of the most memorable fashions and took his team to a fifth IPL trophy.