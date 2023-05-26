WTC Final 2023: Prize money for the ICC World Test Championship 2023 revealed

The WTC final 2023 which is scheduled to start from June 7 between India and Australia will not only crown a new king of test cricket but also will impart a huge monetary prize to the winner. As per a new development by the ICC, the winner of the all-decisive final will get a monetary impetus of $3.8 million. The WTC final will take place at The Oval, England.

With just over a fortnight left before the start of the World Test Championship Final, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the prize money that the new winner will get. So, with a whopping 3.8 million, which if we convert it into INR, will form a huge sum of 31,39,56,000.00 Indian Rupees, the WTC final is for much more than the title. However, the mace remains to be equally valuable. Thus, one of the teams will sow the affluent prize, but as for the fans who will be praying for their teams from miles, victory is all that matters, and seemingly nothing could beat the elatedness of a win.

India squad for WTC final

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad for WTC final

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

This will be India's second consecutive WTC final. In the previous one, India lost to New Zealand in a match that was consistently interrupted by rain. However, it is a new cycle and a new opportunity. With the teams already announced, the guessing work of who has better odds has begun. What do you think? Who will emerge as the winner in the WTC final?