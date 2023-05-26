WTC 2023 Final: Ravi Shastri Suggests Bold Selections, Names Uncanny Indian Bowling Attack

The cricketing world is all set to witness two heavyweights of world cricket take on each other in the battle to win the ultimate crown of Test cricket. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will be up against Pat Cummins' Australia in the final of the World Test Championship Final. The match is all set to be played at the Kennington Oval ground in London from June 7, 2023, and Rohit Sharma and Co would like to lift the WTC mace against the Aussies.

Bowling has been one of the key strengths of the Indian team as in the last few years it has been the bowlers who have won the team matches on overseas tours. Bowlers like Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, have been the key performers for the team. Bumrah who was leading the pace attack will be out of one of the biggest event in Test cricket due to his continued struggle with back injury.

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has come up with his version of the Indian pace attack for the WTC 2023 Final and his selection features a lot of bold calls. Shastri also recalled India's 2021 tour of England Shastri to back his brave calls on the ICC Review,

Ravi Shastri picks his bowling attack for the WTC final vs Australia

What do you make of Ravi Shastri’s predicted India XI for the #WTC23 Final?



More 👉 https://t.co/z8Nha1O8Kc pic.twitter.com/vLGpyAMow3 — ICC (@ICC) May 24, 2023

“India did very well in England last time round because you had Bumrah, you had Shami, you had Shardul Thakur, and you had Mohammed Siraj. So you had four fast bowlers. One being an all-rounder there, Shardul", Ravi Shastri said.

“That combination is a very good combination in England. Especially from India's point of view. It allows someone like Rohit Sharma to control the game far better. At times in England, you need to slow it down as well. And suddenly it can get overcast", Ravi Shastri said.

READ MORE: WTC Final: Dinesh Karthik & Ravi Shastri solve India's biggest puzzle for IND vs AUS match

“You've got horses for courses, you've got all bases covered. But then if the quality is not good in your fast-bowling attack. If you think the guys are older, they are not as quick as they used to be, and the form is a little doubtful, then you play that second spinner because Ashwin is quality, as is Jadeja", Ravi Shastri concluded.

READ MORE: Harsha Bhogle and Peter Drury in WTC Final: Is the biggest crossover about to happen?

The Indian cricket team will be playing their second consecutive final of the World Test Championship. As of now team India is also the number-ranked Test team in the world. Australia on the other hand have been pretty clinical in Test cricket barring the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy that was played in India. Pat Cummins' defiant Australia will look to outplay India in the English conditions and will want to give themselves the best chance to lift the coveted WTC mace.