Harsha Bhogle And Peter Drury In WTC Final: Is The Biggest Crossover About To Happen?

Commentators in sports are often described as one of the most essential components. The faces in the commentary boxes help in interpreting every moment of the spectacle in their own language. Since the Radio days, commentators have taken the world of sports by storm.

Harsha Bhogle’s name is pretty synonymous when it comes to cricket commentary. The 61-year-old has been a part of some of the most iconic cricket moments in the game’s history. Peter Drury and Jim Beglin became household names with their unique dose of commentary in football and have been a part of the game for the last several years.

A Harsha Bhogle-Peter Drury pairing is in the cards in the WTC final?

However, there could be a plot twist as a social media thread might have provided a subtle hint ahead of the World Test Championship final next month. A Twitter user asked Harsha Bhogle whether he is aware of Peter Drury's commentary. "Have you listened to Peter Dury @bhogleharsha. Do you love his style."

Have you listened to Peter Dury @bhogleharsha.

Do you love his style — Em!N€nt $oC!@li$t (@Insane__Emi) May 25, 2023

In his reply, the commentator insisted he wishes to meet him someday. "Yes. I hope to meet him some day."

Yes. I hope to meet him some day. https://t.co/La07a8hIhJ — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 25, 2023

As one user tagged Jim Beglin, he then explained either Harsha needs to travel to England or Peter has to travel to India to make the meeting happen. "Might well be tricky as @bhogleharsha would need to travel to England or Peter would need to travel to India. I’ll be with Peter tonight so I’ll mention it to him."

Might well be tricky as @bhogleharsha would need to travel to England or Peter would need to travel to India. I’ll be with Peter tonight so I’ll mention it to him. — Jim Beglin (@jimbeglin) May 25, 2023

Harsha then affirmatively nodded that he is in England for the World Test Championship final and Jim then said he will have to take Peter to the Oval where the WTC final is scheduled to take place.

I am there for the WTC final — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 25, 2023

Okay, I’ll now need to get Peter to the Oval. — Jim Beglin (@jimbeglin) May 25, 2023

India is scheduled to take on Australia in the WTC final which is slated to commence on June 7.