WTC Final: Three Records That Were Made On Day 1 As Smith-Head Share 250 Run Partnership

The Day 1 of the World Test Championship 2023 between India and Australia was completely dominated by the Aussie batsmen and they ended the day at 327/3. Travis Head and Steve Smith are steady at the crease and have already added 251 runs off just 370 balls. Smith is close to his hundred and is unbeaten on 95 whereas Head will also want to reach his double hundred and is batting on 146.

Three major records made on Day 1 of IND vs AUS WTC Final

However, after the end of Day 1 of the IND vs AUS WTC Final, a lot of records were made after the end of the day's play. A few major records are as follows:

Travis Head, the first centurion in a WTC Final: Australia batsman Travis Head became the first centurion of any WTC Final. Head produced a batting masterclass on a batting-friendly pitch at the Kennington Oval and completed his hundred in just 106 balls. He will look to reach the 200-run mark when he will come out to bat on Day 2. Smith-Head's partnership is the highest in any major ICC Final: Travis Head and Steve Smith added 251 runs in 370 balls and ended the Day 1 of the World Test Championship Final 2023 vs India. Head and Smith now hold the record of having the highest partnership at any major ICC event. Before them, former Aussie captain Ricky Ponting and Damien Martyn had added 234 runs against India at the ICC 2003 World Cup final in Johannesburg. Rohit Sharma becomes the oldest captain to lead India in a major ICC Final: India captain Rohit Sharma after being put on the back foot by the Aussie batters on Day 1 will look forward to bouncing back on Day 2 with the bat. Though the Indian skipper also made a record on Day 1 and became the oldest captain at the age of 36 years and 38 days to lead India in a major ICC Final.

Team India started off the Day 1 of the World Test Championship Final 2023 well as Usman Khawaja was removed for a duck by Mohammed Siraj. The Indian pacers however were not able to continue their momentum as they faced counter attack from Aussie batters David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne. They both added 69 runs for the second wicket and put Australia back in the match. Warner was dismissed by Shardul Thakur whereas Labuschagne was knocked over by Mohammed Shami.

After the dismissal of the top three, it was Travis Head and Steve Smith who took the responsibility into their hand and added 251 runs in just 370 balls and are still unbeaten at the end of Day 1. The Indian pacers now will have to walk with a new strategy if they want to make a comeback on Day 2.