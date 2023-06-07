Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has slammed Rohit Sharma over his field placements in the World Test Championship final against Australia. India looked to be on course for a good start in the WTC final when they had Australia at 70/3. But Travis Head and Steve Smith have stitched together an important partnership for Australia to frustrate India.

While speaking with the broadcaster Star Sports just before the tea, Ganguly criticised Rohit as he thought the field placement designed by the Indian skippers could have been better.

Sourav Ganguly slams Rohit Sharma for his field placement

“They will be a bit disappointed. Australia at 76 for 3 then they let them get off the hook. I know partnerships happen in cricket. There will be a batting team who will come back and play well.

“I thought they started well just after the lunch. But lost in the field a bit as the game progressed. I thought they let Travis Head get off the hooks too easily. I know he has been in good form. Lots of runs behind him.

“But still they were 76 for 3. And I think Rohit Sharma with his field placement at that stage probably allowed some easy runs to happen.”

Ganguly also opined that the Aussies will be pretty happy with their current position.

“Australia are in a good position because you are batting first. You will defend on day four, day five. And this will probably be the best time to bat after tea. So Australia will be happy to ging into tea in this position."

WTC final playing XIs

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj