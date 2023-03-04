Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes First Player In 63 Years Of Irani Cup To Register Colossal Record

Mumbai batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal on Saturday entered the record books after he scored a century in the third innings of the ongoing Irani Cup 2023 match between the Rest of India and Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, Jaiswal smashed a double century in the first innings of the match. The 21-year-old became the first player to score a double century and a ton in the same game of the Irani Cup. The left-hander scored 213 off 259 balls in the Rest of India's first innings and then hit 144 off 157 balls in their final innings.

Jaiswal has become the 11th player overall to score a double century and a ton in the same match in first-class cricket. He has also become the highest run-scorer in a single edition of the Irani Cup. Jaiswal has become the second player to score over 300 runs in an Irani Cup match.

In January 2020, Jaiswal was bought by the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for INR 2.4 crore (approximately USD 340,000). He made his IPL debut in the same year and scored his maiden IPL half-century against the Chennai Super Kings.

Jaiswal also represented the India Under-19 team in the 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup held in South Africa. He was the leading run-scorer of the tournament, scoring 400 runs in six innings with four half-centuries and a century, including a knock of 88 runs in the final against Bangladesh. Despite, Jaiswal's brilliant performance, India failed to win the final against Bangladesh.

Irani Cup 2023

During the match, the Rest of India (ROI) team scored an impressive 484 runs in 121.3 overs, thanks to the outstanding performances of Yashasvi Jaiswal who scored a double century, and Abhimanyu Easwaran who scored 154 runs. Avesh Khan from the Madhya Pradesh (MP) team managed to take four wickets, while Anubhav Agarwal and Kumar Kartikeya claimed two wickets each, and Ankit Kushwah took one wicket.

In response, the MP team was all out for 294 runs in 112.5 overs, with Yash Dubey's impressive knock of 109 off 258 balls being the highlight. Pulkit Narang from the ROI team took four wickets, while Navdeep Saini claimed three wickets. Mukesh Kumar and Saurabh Kumar settled for two and one wicket, respectively. The Rest of India then scored 246 runs in the third innings to set a 437-run target for MP.

Image: Twitter/BCCIDomestic